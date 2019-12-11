Marian Helen Houge

Marian passed away peacefully with her family at her side at Benedictine Manor on the evening of December 4. Born on December 17, 1926, she was 92.
Marian had a way about her that made everyone that engaged with her come to love her, instantly.
She overcame many challenges in her life. All the while she remained very strong in her faith to her Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a role model in strength, endurance, faith, forgiveness, and love.
She is survived by her sister Lois (Dehning) Tessmer, and brothers Gene Tessmer, and Daryl Tessmer; and by her children Jeannette (Walter) Houge, Glenn Houge, Joanne (Marcus) Houge, and Jon (Jan) Houge.
A memorial service will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church at 400 West Avenue South in La Crosse Friday December 13th at 2:00 pm, with a luncheon reception to follow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.