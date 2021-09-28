Margaret F. Demmer, age 84, of Caledonia Minnesota, passed away September 15, 2021, at Gundersen Medical Center in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Margaret was born in the township of Hokah on June 27, 1937 to Philip and Anna (Schnedecker) Feldmeier. She married John Demmer on August 10, 1968 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Hokah, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on July 11, 2019.
While growing up on the family farm, Margaret became an excellent cook, baker and caretaker, learning at her mother’s side. She was a student at St. Peter’s school, graduating from high school in 1955. Margaret spent the bulk of her working life keeping the books and providing customer service at the Caledonia Implement. As the only female employee there for 62 years, she worked with three generations of owners and got to meet a lot of folks in the tri-state area.
In her downtime, Margaret loved paging through the seed and flower catalogs and was excited to order new items to add to her many gardens. Her love of cooking and baking was life long. One would come to expect that a visit to Margaret’s would include some type of meal, often with her trying a new recipe, along with a home made dessert. She enjoyed visits on the porch with neighbors, friends, and family. She loved where she lived and valued her community and the people in it greatly.
Margaret is survived by two siblings; Raymond (Rita) Feldmeier and Julius (Patti) Feldmeier, in addition to cousins and many nieces and nephew. In addition to her parents and her husband John, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bernie and his wife, Phyllis.
The family wishes to thank the Hospice and Palliative Care teams from Gundersen and St.Croix who compassionately cared for Margaret and also supported the family at the end of her life. Thank you also to family, friends, neighbors and community members who dropped in or called. She appreciated your presence and words.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am on Saturday, October 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Matt Wagner will officiate. A luncheon will follow at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall, and burial will occur after the luncheon at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Hokah, MN. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 am Saturday before the service at the church. For your safety and the safety of all in attendance, the family is requesting that masks be worn and that social distancing is observed whenever possible while in church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
