Mabel E. Jacobson, 99, of Caledonia, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Caledonia Care and Rehab. She was born May 7, 1921, in Caledonia to Ben and Edna (Brumm) Feil. On September 10, 1949, she married Almon Jacobson in Spring Grove, Minn. Mabel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who devoted her life to her family. Mabel enjoyed the simple things in life: a Sunday car ride with her husband, a Saturday night dinner at The Crest Supper Club or Frankie’s chicken, or a good game of cards, especially Euchre.
Survivors include two daughters, Brenda (Tom) Olinger and Marie (Pete) Congdon; one son, Elton (Priscilla) Jacobson; one daughter-in-law, Barb Jacobson; 10 grandchildren, Brian (Julie) Olinger, Leah (Mark) Jacobs, Keri (Brian) Denstad, Kristy (Dean) Mathison, Kaitlin (Dan) Palen, Nicholas Congdon (fiancee, Krissy), Kevin (Erica) Jacobson, Jessica Jacobson, Heidi (Andrew) Lampert, and Erin Jacobson; and 21 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Almon in 2003, Mabel was preceded in death by her son, Robert; her brother, Norman; sisters-in-law, Marie Feil-Tomhave, Hazel Burmester, and Esther Ostern; and brothers-in-law, Walter Burmester and Jim Ostern.
Private funeral services for family will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Rev. Steven E. Meyer will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, assisted the family with arrangements.
