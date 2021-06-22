Lynn Kay Mallory, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, passed away on May 1, 2021 at the age of 76.
Lynn was born and raised in Caledonia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, EK (Bud) and Dorothy Mallory, brother Ben, and sisters Enid and Mary Beth.
She is survived by brothers Steve of Algona, Iowa, and Brian of Jefferson, Wisconsin. Sisters Lucretia of Rochester, Minnesota, Kathy of Mora, Minnesota, Diane of Anoka, Minnesota and Chris of Rochester, Minnesota and many nieces and nephews.
