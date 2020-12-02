On Friday, November 27, 2020, Lucy Regina Kerndt, devoted mother and beloved grandmother passed away at the age of 98, surrounded by family at the home of her daughter in Hastings, Minnesota.
Lucy was born on October 29, 1922 in Caledonia, Minnesota to Michael and Elizabeth (Scanlan) McCarthy. She graduated from Loretto High School in Caledonia, went to business school and returned to Caledonia to work at the family business, the McCarthy Produce Company for many years.
After frequent moves throughout Iowa, Lucy and her husband, Warren Kerndt settled in Ralston, Nebraska where she lived for 55 years.
Lucy had many life long and wonderful friends that she enjoyed spending time with. She found great pleasure in being part of a bowling league, being a Cub Scout leader for many years, volunteering at school, not only with her own children, but with her grandchildren, having garage sales and helping at estate sales with friends. Lucy will always be remembered for her baking, in particular her delicious pies and cinnamon rolls and her unique orange slice cookies! She was a woman of deep faith and belonged to St. Gerald’s Catholic Church in Ralston where she was involved in many parish ministries.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents Michael and Elizabeth; sisters Helen Mellick, Stella Urbain and infant sister Holly Mae; her brother, Charlie McCarthy and grandson Casey Becker.
Lucy is survived by her children, Richard (Deb) Kerndt of Rochester, Minnesota, (step children Ashley Bright, Maria Ziegler, Sophia (Joe) Ruelle, Athena and Dylan Ziegler and 9 step great granchildren); Charlie (Suzy) Kerndt of Traverse City, Michigan (children Austin (Allison), Garrett and Connor Kerndt; and Joannie (Joe) Becker, of Hastings, Minnesota (children Lindsey, Mikki and Charlie Becker) and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 4th, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Caledonia, Minnesota at 11:00 a.m. with Father Matthew Wagner presiding. A visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Caledonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Father Foster’s Endowment Fund in care of St. Gerald’s Catholic Church, 9602 Q Street, Ralston, NE, 68127.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, Minnesota is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolaences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
