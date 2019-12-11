Lucille Helen Wilhelmson, age 95 of Spring Grove, passed away Tues. December 3, 2019 at Gundersen Tweeten Healthcare in Spring Grove.
She was born on August 23, 1924 in Hettinger, North Dakota to Peter and Bertha (Mestad) Peterson.
Lucille graduated from Hettinger High School. She later moved to La Crosse, Wis. and in 1945 moved to Spring Grove.
On June 18, 1948 she married Rognald (Rags) Wilhelmson in Austin, Minn. The couple owned and operated the Spring Grove Recreation Bowling Alley for 25 years. She has also worked for 4-Square Coop, later named Cenex from 1972 to 1991, before retiring. Rags preceded Lucille in death in 2004.
Lucille was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove and its women’s groups and the Spring Grove American Legion Auxiliary, she was also a very active member in the community, working for many organizations.
She enjoyed bowling, bingo and especially playing cards, she also liked to read and do embroidery, and was a big fan of both the Minnesota Twins and Vikings; But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children Linda (Jerry) Moen of Aitkin, Minn. and Gary (Lori) Wilhelmson of Spring Grove.
Grandchildren Kimberly (Kelly) Garrison, Nicole (Trent) Gadbois, Quintin (Sarah) Wilhelmson, Brook (Nathan) Nagel, Bryan (Becky) Wilhelmson, Mark (Amy) Peterson, Derrik (Chrissie) Peterson, Daron (Amber) Peterson, and 15 great-grandchildren; She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband Rags, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter Jodi Ann Wilhelmson, and by 5 brothers and 5 sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Sat. at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove.
Pastor Lane Zaffke will officiate.
Burial will be in the Trinity church cemetery,
Friends may call Friday from 4-6 P.M. at Roble Funeral Home in Spring Grove and one hour prior to services at the church on Sat.
