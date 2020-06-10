Lorraine M. Peterson, age 77, of Caledonia, Minnesota died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Tweeten Lutheran Healthcare Center in Spring Grove.
Lorraine was born September 22, 1942 in Eitzen, Minnesota to Arnold and Helen (Lutz) Schroeder. She was baptized at home by her grandfather Gustav Schroeder. She was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Eitzen, Minn. She attended the Winnebago country School and graduated from the Caledonia High School. Lorraine married Ronald Johnson on January 4, 1964; he preceded her in death on October 20,1979. On June 7, 1982 she married Maynard Peterson. They lived in Wisconsin Rapids until 1991 when they moved to Caledonia. Maynard passed away January 11, 2004. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Lorraine did house cleaning and when she moved back to Caledonia she worked for Elmer’s super club. She enjoyed her senior citizens group and card club in Eitzen. Lorraine enjoyed playing card games and spending time with family, friends and grandchildren.
Lorraine is survived by a daughter Jolene Johnson of Caledonia; two grandchildren Tami and Rebecca Sabo; three stepchildren Sharon Koschak, Carroll (Mary) Peterson, Lori (Vern) Schwarz; two brothers David (Anna) Schroeder of Michigan, and Gordon (Cherie) Schroeder of Caledonia; brother-in-law David Corcoran of Hokah, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Ron Johnson & Maynard Peterson; a sister Darlene Corcoran; and a nephew Kurt Corcoran
Visitation will be 10 – 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Eitzen, Minnesota with a private family service following. Burial will be in church Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Immanuel Lutheran Church in LaCrosse. The Mengis Funeral Home in Mabel is assisting with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.