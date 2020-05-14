Lorraine “Lori” Johanna Koel, 98, of Rochester Minnesota died peacefully in her sleep on May 4, 2020 at Madonna Towers Skilled Nursing Facility in Rochester.
She was born to Nicholas and Lucille Palen Koel on December 30, 1921, just before her twin sister, Elaine, in her family home in Caledonia Minnesota. Following graduation from Loretto High School in 1938, she entered nurses training at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. After earning her RN degree, she worked briefly at the Caledonia Hospital and then returned to Rochester where she began her lifelong career as a surgical nurse. She quickly became a head nurse in surgery and played a role in teaching residents many of whom went on to become renowned surgeons. She was known for her high standards in patient care, and was proud to be an RN and a member of the Mayo family. After 35 years of service, she retired but maintained her license for some time thereafter.
Following retirement, Lori gave of herself in volunteering for many local groups including the Rochester Flower and Garden Club, Friends of Mayowood, The Olmsted County Historical Society, and her condo association. She found joy in world travel throughout her life including trips to Hawaii, Cuba, Kenya, Australia, and New Zealand. She took many winter trips through the years to Mexico where she would put her Spanish lessons to good use. She enjoyed making new friends and collecting fascinating memorabilia. Her home at Lakeview Court burst at the seams with small treasures. Another pleasure in her life was gazing out at Lake George in all seasons and daily walks, weather permitting, on its paths. She kept fit into her 9th decade with stationary biking and partaking in whatever activities her physical limitations would allow at Madonna Meadows Assisted Living. Unfortunately a fall last summer took its toll and she required a transfer to a higher level of care at Madonna Towers Skilled Nursing Facility
Although Lori had no children of her own, she was an active presence for her many nieces and nephews. She was a devout Catholic and she and her twin sister would often end conversations by saying they were praying for each other.
She is survived by her sister Marita (George) Smith, and her nieces and nephews: Clare Blexrud Liebe, John Blexrud, Patricia Wagner Pietre, Paul Wagner, Marianne Wagner, Joanne Wagner Schmitz, Dr. Stephen Danaher, Sharon Danaher Hagler, Jeanne Danaher Wright, Marcia Danaher Kreycik, Dr. Patrick Danaher, Gregory Danaher, Susan Danaher Schmidtke, Kathleen Smith Seal, Michael Smith, Colleen Smith Vollenweider, Tom Smith, Linda Smith Gillette, and Jerry Smith. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Koel, and three sisters, Bernadine Blexrud, Lucille Wagner, and her twin, Elaine Danaher. She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Michael Wagner, and her good friend and companion, Dr. C.R. Holland.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family ceremony and a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, May 9 in Caledonia Minnesota with interment at Calvary Cemetery afterward. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Mayo Hospice or a charity of your choice.
