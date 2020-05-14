Lorraine Francis (Ryder) Besse, 87, of Caledonia, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Caledonia Care and Rehab. Lorraine was born December 1, 1932, in Waukon, Iowa, the only child of Francis and Emily (Brown) Ryder. On September 1, 1950, she married Russell “Tubby” Besse in Decorah, Iowa, and he preceded her in death on July 15, 2017. Lorraine lived most of her life in the Caledonia and Brownsville area.
Lorraine was a stay at home mother to her four children. She was a leader for the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and as a Sunday school teacher and treasurer at the First Presbyterian Church in Caledonia until it closed in 1991. Lorraine loved her grandchildren, decorating for all holidays, and her flower gardens. She and Tubby enjoyed traveling, camping, visiting national parks, scenic rides along the Mississippi River, and keeping the bird feeders filled.
Survivors include her daughter, Beverly (Lynn) Wenisch of Henderson, Minn; two sons, Donald (Dorrie) Besse of Preston, Minn., and Darrin (Randy) Besse of Eagan, Minn.; daughter-in-law, Mary Schutz Besse Esch of Caledonia; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Lorraine was preceded in death by her son, Larry; and her parents.
In accordance with Lorraine’s wishes, a private celebration of life will be held for the family at a later date. Burial will be in Zion Evangelical Cemetery in Brownsville. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
