Lorraine C. Myhre, age 93, of Onalaska, Wis., died peacefully on August 14, 2020, at Gundersen Medical Center, LaCrosse, Wis., with her loved ones by her side. She was born May 16, 1927, in Caledonia, Minn. to Emil and Lena (Hemmer) Demmer.
Lorraine was united in marriage to Albert Myhre on July 22, 1947 at St. Peter Catholic Church, Caledonia, and they were blessed with four children, Kathy (Harlan) Sebo, Sharon (James) Aalseth, Tom (Peg) Myhre, and Terry (Vicky) Myhre. Lorraine was a wonderful mother and wife. She loved to dance, sew, play cards, do crafts, cook for family and friends and she was known for her delicious cinnamon rolls. She worked at various factory positions, but her favorite employment was working with her husband as an aide later in life when he drove bus for special needs children. Albert preceded her in death March 15, 1998. “We love you both and hope that you are dancing together in heaven.”
In addition to her children, she is survived by 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; a sister, Florence “Sis” (Myron) Anderson; brother and sister in law, Neil (Sandy) Morey and Kate (Gerald) Holland.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Violet (Earl) Rud, Lucille (Marlin) Sprunk, Gladys (Arlo) Myhre and Lawrence “Bud” (Jean) Demmer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am on Wednesday,August 19th, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Matt Wagner will officiate, and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 10-11 am Wednesday morning before the service at the church. Covid guidelines will be followed and social distancing and masks will be observed. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences maybe given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
