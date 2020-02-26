Lorimer Ellestad, age 84, formerly of Spring Grove, Minn. and recently living in Decorah, Iowa, died February 20, 2020.
Lorimer was born January 17, 1936 to Rinaldo and Evelyn (Olson) Ellestad in Spring Grove, Minn. He graduated from Spring Grove High School in 1953.
Lorimer served his country with the U.S. Army and the Reserves from 1958-1964. He enjoyed touring some of the European Countries while in Germany. He especially enjoyed the Army reunions in Branson, Mo.
He worked two years at Bolson Feed Co. and two years at Contruction Lumber Co. in Decorah.
Lorimer was a dairy farmer for most of his life and was proud of the family century farm. He loved and respected the land he farmed and the animals he raised. He enjoyed planting crops and watching them grow.
Lorimer married the love of his life, Marilyn Erickson September 8, 1963 at Madison Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn and son, Brian (Andrea) Lolo, Mont.; grandsons, Brandon (Danielle) Ojala, Anthem, Ariz. and Weston Ojala, Seattle, Wash.; sister, Eileen (Ron) Winge, Prior Lake, Minn.; nieces Debra (Dan) Minetor, Sarasota, Fla.; Janet LaVictoire, Minneapolis, Minn.; and nephew, Steven LaVictoire, Minneapolis, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Calvin.
Memorial services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 25th at Waterloo Ridge Lutheran Church at 11:30 A.M.
Pastor Jim Scaife will officiate.
Roble Funeral Home of Spring Grove is assisting the family with arrangements.
