Lois Ruth Breeser, Crooked Creek, Minn. returned to her heavenly home on April 21, 2020. Lois was born February 23, 1932 to Clifford and Lavina (Schirler) Erickson in Caledonia, Minn.
Lois spent her time taking care of and loving her family, she loved her chickens and always had cookies, cakes, pies, and Sunday dinners. She liked to embroider and make quilts. Loved going for rides and to sit outside and have a Spring Grove Orange soda with whoever would sit with her. She greatly loved her husband, Leo of 68 years and her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Lois is survived by her husband, Leo (married June 11, 1952); children, Sharon, Larry, Sherry, Wayne (Laura), and Gary; sister, Doris (Elmer) Binde; brother, Gerald Erickson; sister-in-law, Diane Erickson
Grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Shane (Stephanie) Schellsmidt and their children, Carter and Cael; Jeremy (Christina) Stouvenel and their children, Bryce, Devyn, Clayton, and Adriana; Sarah Mitchell and her children, William, Jennifer, and Lillian; April (Mitchell) Lange and their children, Chloe, Regan, and Keira; Andrew (Brittni) Beck; and Molly (Andrew) Fromm and their children, Catherine and Elizabeth; and many nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by twin brother, Lloyd Erickson; sister, Evelyn (Donald) Link; sister-in-law, Hannah (Raymond) Mulholland; sister-in-law, Selma (Harry) Nelson; sister-in-law, Orinda (Pete) Nelson; sister-in-law, Esther Breeser; and son-in-law, Richard Schellsmidt.
A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Evangelical Church of Peace in Crooked Creek. Rev. Dr. William Reese will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family during their time of need. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.