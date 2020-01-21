Lois O’Heron 86 of Caledonia died Sunday. January 19, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday January 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Visitation 4-7 Friday, January 24 at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall and 1 hour before the service on Saturday.
