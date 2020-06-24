Lois Ann (Ostermann) Lapham, 81, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 17, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. The funeral service will be 11:00 AM Monday June, 22 at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS 66224. Burial will follow 11:00AM Wednesday June 24 at Portland Prairie Cemetery, Eitzen, MN. Flowers can be sent to Porter Funeral Home, Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Portland Prairie Cemetery Association.
Lois was born October 29, 1938 in Henderson, Minnesota, the daughter of Marvin and Phyllis Ann (Skaro) Ostermann. She attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, graduating in 1960 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics and Minor in Organ Performance. Lois met, fell in love, and was united in marriage to Kent Albee Lapham on June 26, 1960 in Henderson, Minnesota. Lois and Kent initially settled in Minnesota where she taught high school Home Economics, and later became the Anoka County Home Extension Agent until the couple purchased their first funeral home in 1969. They owned and operated Stark-Lapham funeral home and Heritage Flowers in Douglas, Wyoming and Glenrock Funeral Home and Flowers in Glenrock, Wyoming from 1969-1982. Kent and Lois lived in many other areas of the country including Sacramento, California; Cameron Park, California; and Fairbanks, Alaska. They eventually made their permanent home in Russell, Kansas in January 2000 when the couple purchased the Russell and Plainville Funeral homes, where Lois worked as the assistant funeral director until their retirement in 2008. Lois served as a church organist in many of the communities in which she lived including First United Methodist Church in Douglas, Wyoming 1972 – 1987, First Presbyterian Church, Roseville CA 1988 – 1996, and Trinity United Methodist Church Russell, KS 2004 -2015. Over her lifetime she was active in many service organizations including serving as Eastern Star Worthy Matron in Minnesota, Wyoming and California, receiving her 50-year pin in 2014. She was an avid bridge player, known for the events she hosted in her home, and loved all things cooking and baking related.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Kent Albee Lapham, her daughter Heather Ann Jarvi, her sister Karon Wallace, and brother Robert Ostermann. Lois is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Keith and Heidi Whitehurst of Olathe Kansas, son-in law James A Jarvi (Heather) of Overland Park, KS, two grandchildren Emilia Ann Jarvi and Joshua James Jarvi, two brothers James Ostermann of Le Sueur, Minnesota and David (Myrnae) Ostermann of Shakopee, Minnesota, and honorary family Erika, Brooke, and Michael Warren of Smithville, MO, Samantha Stottlemyer of Rockton, IL, and Heather Reisig of Russell, KS.
