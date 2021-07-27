Lois Ann Duffy of Spring Grove, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at Gundersen Tweeten Nursing Home on June 23, 2021.
Born on January 6, 1933, in New Albin, Iowa, to Edwin and Mary “Colletta” Meyer, Lois was the oldest of four children.
She married John “Jack” Duffy, and the couple had twelve children. Lois was a devoted mother, and nothing was more important to her than family.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law Lorraine (Meyer) and Bill Davis; brother-in-law Ernie Loomis; and four of her children: John Duffy, Diane (Duffy) Brazel, Francis Duffy, and Carol Duffy.
She is survived by her children Kathleen (Loyd) McIntire, James Duffy, Karen Donaldson, Betty (Dave) Tostenson, Judy (Robert) Nelson, Jane Duffy, Linda (Ryan) Knox, and Sharon (Scott) Wisland; siblings Ralph (Jane) Meyer and Lillian (Ernie) Loomis; 22 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Lois grew up in New Albin, Iowa, and moved to Dorchester, Iowa, after her marriage. She worked at Tweeten Memorial Hospital in Spring Grove. Lois later moved to Spring Grove and worked at Northern Engraving until she retired. Throughout her life, Lois most enjoyed spending time with family, but she also enjoyed playing cards and bingo, baking, gardening and growing roses.
In accordance with Lois’s wishes, the family will hold a private memorial at a future date.
On-line condolences and/or memories may be left for Lois’s family at www.roblefuneralhome.com.
Roble Funeral Home of Spring Grove is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.