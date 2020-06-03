Lloyd J. Ogilvie passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20 at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston, Minnesota.
Lloyd was born at home in Elmore, MN to Robert and Irene (Pirsig) Ogilvie on May 22, 1939. He grew up in Elmore and later attended Waldorf College in Iowa. He became a teacher at the age of twenty and a teacher he remained for more than 40 years. He taught junior and senior high school English for Caledonia Public Schools. He coached the Mock Trial team and directed many plays at school as well as in the community. From the time of his retirement in 2000 through to his last days at the nursing home, Mr. O. was heard greeting former students with a, “Hey kid!” This was often followed by a warm exchange in which it was evident that he held some little memory about so many “kids.”
Lloyd had a fondness for literature and gardening. He took pride in the abundant vegetable garden he raised when his children were young. He had smiling eyes and a playful, often dry, wit. His quiet, deep faith sustained him through many illnesses and losses in the later years of life.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert “Billy” (Sharon) Ogilvie; and son, Timothy (Vida) Ogilvie. He is survived by his daughters, Laura (Bruce) Eglinton and Lisa (John) Arnold; sisters, Blanche (David) Emery, Wanda Ogilvie, and Rhonda (Terry) Mathews; as well as grandchildren, Lucas Muenkel, Casey Klug, Khaddisha Arnold, Desiree Arnold; and great-grandchildren, Jahloni Timothy Jones and Jahcere Jones.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 5th at 2:00 pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Houston, MN. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Pilot Grove, MN.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
