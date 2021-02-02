Lilah Jean Kuecker, 65, of Caledonia, gained her angel wings on January 27, 2021 at Gundersen Lutheran Health Systems, La Crosse.
She was born on April 26, 1955 the daughter of August and Violet (Heintz) Neumann. She graduated from Caledonia High School with the Class of 1973. She furthered her education at Western Wisconsin Technical Institute in La Crosse. On October 2, 1982 she was united in marriage to Kenneth Kuecker at the First Presbyterian Church in Caledonia. She worked various jobs including as a nursing assistant at the Caledonia Nursing Home, as a home health aide for Houston County Public health and also at Alco.
Her greatest joys were time spent with her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She loved to garden, and enjoyed watching and feeding the squirrels, birds and cats that visited her deck. If you were invited for a meal you were always well fed and never left hungry.
She is survived by her children Adam (Heather) Kuecker, and Kelly Kuecker, step children; Kevin Kuecker, Curtis (Becky) Kuecker, Cindy (Brian) Steinke, grandchildren; Amelia, Isaac, Kathryn and Hannah, great grandchildren; Raelynn and Jaxon, sisters; Kay (Kenneth) Inglett and Betty (Bruce) Deters, sisters and Brother in law Alice (Harold) Kruse, Marilyn (Duane) Thomford and John (Kathy) Kuecker. She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband in December of 2013, her parents and grandparents, sister and brother in law Shirley(Stanley)Betz and Stanley (Gloria) Kuecker.
Memorial services are tentatively set for Saturday, May 1, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Caledonia. For further updates and times as they become available please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Caledonia, is assisting the family in their time of loss.
