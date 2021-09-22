Leslie A. Storlie, age 80, of Spring Grove passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse Wis.. Funeral Services will be held September 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Spring Grove with visitation 1 hour prior. Visitation will also be held September 21 from 4-6 p.m. at Roble Funeral Home, Spring Grove.
Leslie Alden Storlie was born on October 12, 1940 at the Spring Grove Hospital. He was the son of Arthur and Stella (Soberg) Storlie. Les was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church of Spring Grove. He attended country school and went on to join the U.S. Army and served his country from 1962-1965.
On February 4, 1967, Les married Catherine Hovde in Rochester and began their life together in Spring Grove. Together they had two children Sharon and Steve.
Les worked at the Northern Engraving for 36 years before retiring to maintaining his classic car collection and driving school bus for Schmitz Bus Service. Tracy Winjum Schmitz, Owner of the bus service treated Dad like he was family and he loved them and the kids. Dad was an avid member of a couple car clubs including the Old Style Auto Club and Vintage Motor Car Club of America. In addition to the car clubs, he could always be found driving in one of the many local parades throughout the summer or going on car tour in the Western United States. Dad never found a person he didn’t want to talk to or share a story with. People were his passion and being able to help someone out always made him feel special.
Les is survived by his son Steve Storlie (Allison) New Hope Minnesota, and their children Natalie, Noah and Ashley; daughter Sharon Padilla, Lakeland Colorado, and her children Jackie (Aaron) Tadewald, Danielle Storlie, Cameron, Ally and Michael Padilla and great grandchildren, Katelynn, Elizabeth, Isabella and Skylar Tadewald; sister Shirley Storlie Neuman (very special friend Rudy Cortez) and Jean Blagsvedt special friend and many other relatives.
Les is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Stella Storlie, wife Catherine Storlie and grandson Nathan Storlie.
Arrangements are with the Roble Funeral Home of Spring Grove. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the Spring Grove American Legion or The VMCCA Foundation Masks required at Trinity Lutheran.
