Leonard C. Pieper, 70 of Caledonia, passed away at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Rochester on Saturday August 21, 2021. Leonard was born November 16, 1950 to Fern (Michelsen) and Telmer Pieper of Caledonia. Leonard graduated from Caledonia High School in 1968 and then went to Winona State University to pursue a career in teaching. In 1975 Leonard married Betty Kasten and from that union a daughter, Jamie, was born. They later divorced. In 1987 Betty and Jamie were killed in a car accident. On December 26th 1987 Leonard was united in marriage to the love of his life, Robin Holtz.
Leonard taught business skills in several schools in Wisconsin. Following his teaching career, Leonard joined the family business, Pieper Plumbing & Heating. Upon retiring, Leonard worked for Sno Pac Foods.
Leonard especially enjoyed playing pool and going on motorcycle rides with Robin and their dog, Max. Leonard had a strong faith and was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Caledonia.
Survivors include his loving wife, Robin, and their dog Max; brothers Gerald (Mary) Pieper of Caledonia, and Lyle (Paula) Pieper of LeCenter, Minnesota; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Betty and their daughter Jamie.
Private family graveside services will take place at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.