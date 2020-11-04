Leona Florence Welsh passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born September 3, 1929 to Edmund and Clara (Miller) Pfiffner. At the time of her birth, the family farmed on Dry Ridge Road outside of Lansing, Iowa. She attended grammar and high school at Immaculate Conception in Lansing, graduating in 1947. In high school she worked as a clerk at Peterson’s Bookstore. After graduating, she worked as a secretary at Blumenthal Lansing Company.
On August 24, 1953 she married Clem Welch and they moved to Milwaukee, Wis. for Clem’s job. They had two children, Karen and Kevin, before Clem was diagnosed with lymphoma and died March 4, 1957. Leona moved back to the Waukon/Lansing area to be near family. It was there she met Robert Welsh who was farming with his brother, Dan, near Lycurgus. Leona and Bob were married February 24, 1962. They farmed with Dan (and wife, Sarah) until they purchased the Emmett Griffin farm on Jefferson Ridge, between New Albin, Iowa and Caledonia, Minn. in 1964.
Leona spent many years as a devoted mother and farm wife, raising Karen and Kevin, in addition to three more children with Bob (Janelle, Lynda, and Craig). After 41 years on Jefferson Ridge, they sold the farm in 2005 and moved to West Jackson Street in Caledonia, Minn. Bob died February 6, 2012, just twelve days shy of their 50th wedding anniversary. In 2017 Leona sold the house and moved to La Crosse.
Leona was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church (active in both the Catholic Daughters and CCW), Sunshine Homemaker’s Club, and the Jefferson Jets 4-H club. As a talented seamstress she made over 400 care bears. She took pride in her palm braiding talent on Palm Sundays. Euchre and bridge were two of her favorite card games. She also gardened and canned, and raised over 200 chickens per year for many years. She was an excellent cook leaving us with many VVG – “very very good” – recipes. We will always remember her homemade bread, crescent rolls, popcorn balls, vegetable beef soup, sauerkraut, and peanut brittle.
Leona is survived by her five children: Karen (Mike) Callan of Coon Valley, Wis.; Kevin Welch of La Crosse, Wis.; Janelle (Andrew) Krueger of Summerfield, N.C.; Lynda (Glen) Bauer of Campobello, S.C.; and Craig (Nancy) Welsh of Caledonia, Minn.
Eight grandchildren: Ryan (Autumn) Callan, Kelly Callan, April (Malcolm) Parker, Whitney (Nolan) Schmidt, and Mitchel, Rachel, Cole and Shaylie Welsh. Five great grandchildren: Tertius and Isaiah Parker, Ezri and Cerek Schmidt, and Imelda Callan.
Leona always felt blessed to have the love and support of family. She was one of nine children. Clem was one of five children. Even though he passed away so early in life, she always remained connected and close to the Welch family. When she married Bob Welsh, one of 11 children, her family grew even more. The Welsh family was so gracious in accepting her and her two children into their lives.
Leona is survived by four sisters-in-law: Sarah (Dan) Welsh, Essie (Bill) Welsh, Betty (Lloyd) Welsh and Maralyn (Jerry) Welsh and many dear nieces and nephews that provided her with so much love and support through the years. God Bless you all!
She was the last survivor of her siblings and their spouses being preceded in death by Albert and Wilma Pfiffner, Martin and Leota Pfiffner, Helen and Joe Doubek, Alice and Carl Slindee, Rita and Eilert Asleson, Theresa and Joe Grace, Dorothy and Roger Halverson, and Anna Mae and Jac Adams.
Preceding her in death in the Welch family were James Welch, Ambrose and Phyllis Welch, Ralph and Joann Welch, and Leonard and Lorraine Adam.
Preceding her in death in the Welsh family were Kay and Earl Moore, Alice and Cliff Armstrong, Mary Lou and Bob Cota, Bill Welsh, Daniel Welsh, Lloyd Welsh, Beradine and Bob Heffern, Bernard and Carolyn Welsh, Ida and Bob Gonsalves, and Jerry and Jeanne Welsh.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1pm on Friday, November 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia, MN. Father Matt Wagner will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:30am to the time of service. A rosary will be recited at 11:30am. Burial will follow at the Gethsemane Cemetery, Lansing, IA. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks required.
Memorials may be directed to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia, MN.
Special thanks to The Willows and Clare Bridge Senior Communities for caring for Leona the last three years.McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
For all of us, you gave
Your best,
Now the time has come,
In God’s hands for you to rest
So go in peace, you’ve
Earned your sleep.
Your love in our hearts
We’ll eternally keep.
We Love you Mom!
