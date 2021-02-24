Leo Henry Breeser, 92, of Crooked Creek, Minn., passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on February 17, 2021. Leo was born November 15, 1928, to Henry and Elisabeth (Ehlers) Breeser.
Leo farmed his whole life on the farm that he was born on. He loved deer hunting, fishing, and squirrel hunting with grandsons and great-grandsons. He was a very kind, hardworking, honest man.
Leo is survived by his children, Sharon, Larry, Sherry, Wayne (Laura), and Gary; sister-in-law, Doris (Elmer) Binde; brother-in-law, Gerald Erickson; sister-in-law, Diane Erickson; grandchildren and great- grandchildren, Shane (Stephanie) Schellsmidt and their children Carter and Cael, Jeremy (Christina) Stouvenel and their children, Bryce, Devyn, Clayton and Adriana, Sarah Mitchell (Brent) and their children William, Jennifer, Lillian and Ronald, April (Mitchell) Lange and their children Chloe, Regan and Keira, Andy (Brittni) Beck, and Molly (Andrew) Fromm and their children Catherine, Elizabeth, and Walter; and many nieces and nephews.
Leo was preceded in death by his wife, Lois (married June 11, 1952); sisters, Hannah (Raymond) Mulholland, Selma (Harry) Nelson, Orinda (Pete) Nelson, and Esther Breeser; brother-in-law, Lloyd Erickson; sister-in-law, Evelyn (Donald) Link; and son-in-law, Richard Schellsmidt.
Private services for family and close friends will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Evangelical Church of Peace, Crooked Creek, rural Freeburg. Rev. Dr. William J. Reese will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to the services.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
