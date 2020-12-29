Leland Neal Svehaug, 82, of Caledonia passed away peacefully at home December 24, 2020. Lee was born on April 22 1938 to Lorentz and Selma (Johnson) Svehaug and was an active lifetime member of the Caledonia community.
After graduating from Caledonia High School in 1956, Lee served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1958. He kept his service close to his heart, generously giving to veterans’ support organizations throughout the rest of his life.
Lee followed his Army enlistment with stewardship of the family farm outside of Caledonia, bordering West Beaver Creek, for approximately 20 years. He loved to fish that creek and also hunted the deer, pheasant, and other game inhabiting his farmland.
Lee married Rita Schense (nee Bauer) on June 30, 1978, leaving the farm and moving into Caledonia. He became a caring stepfather to Rita’s children and was a loving uncle to his nieces and nephew, eventually extending that love and caring to his grandchildren, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
He was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran of Blackhammer and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia.
He is survived by his wife, Rita, sisters Shirley (Bob) Frey and Marilyn Forbush, stepchildren Scott (Donna) Schense, Steve (Therese) Schense, Pat (Mary) Schense, and Pam Schense, nieces Lynette Lively, Penny (Bill) Harrison, Caryn Pettey, Shelly (Andrew) Fuhs, Susan (Todd) Cejka, Stephanie (Bruce) Wilkinson, and nephew, Steve Forbush.
Due to COVID restrictions, private family services will be held and burial will be at Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery, Black Hammer.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
