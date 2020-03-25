Leland Myhre

Leland Sylvester Myhre passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 after a long and well lived life. Leland was born in Houston County, Minnesota to Ole Wilhelm and Gina Louise Myhre. He grew up on a farm with nine siblings, Arnold, Stella, Gertrude, Lillian, Irene, Oren, Andrew, Viola and Ruth.
Leland served in WWII in the Army Air Corps, 449th Bombardment Squadron. After his service, Leland graduated from the University of Wyoming as an Electrical Engineer. He worked his entire life for the General Electric Company.
In 1945, Leland married Monica Hurley at Immaculate Conception Church in Washington D.C.. They had six children and sixty-eight years together. As a resident of Minneapolis and Edina, Leland was an active volunteer for many organizations including Boy Scouts, Our Lady of Grace Church, Meals on Wheels, Loaves and Fishes, and all of the schools his children attended. Leland’s favorite activities were traveling, camping, square dancing and creating a backyard wild life habitat.
Leland’s spouse Monica predeceased him, He is survived by his six children and their spouses, Signe and Jay Heffern, Sonia Meade, Karen Myhre, Kenneth and Kay Myhre, Gary and Jayne Myhre, Maureen Myhre, seven grand children, five great grand children, sister-in-law Lorna Eppert, brother-in-law Jerry Eppert and many nieces and nephews. Leland was a remarkable man whose life of kindness and immense caring is a guide to us all. He will be missed. The family thanks the staff of The Glenn-Hopkins for their care of our father. A private family funeral will be held due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Internment will be at St Mary’s Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Memorials preferred to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska, MN 55318 or National Park Foundation 1110 Vermont Avenue NW, suite 200 Washington D.C. 20005, or charity of your choice.
