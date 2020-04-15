Leland Dibley passed away on March 29. 2020, at the age of 91 in Stockton, Calif. He had been in ill health for some time. He was born on June 21, 1928, to Roy and Lola Dibley. He attended a country school and graduated from Caledonia High School in 1946. After working for Hector Construction, he enlisted in the Army, spending over a year in Korea. With an honorable discharge, he attended the University of Minnesota and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. During this time, he met and married his sweetheart, Della Arbieter. They were married for 60 years when she passed away. He later married Carol Rosell and she is in a long term care nursing home.
He is survived by his daughter Allison, sons David, Michael, Bruce, and in-laws, and 2 grandsons Ben and Adam Dibley all living in California, also his brother Stuart Dibley of Eitzen, MN, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Della, infant son Thomas, sister Eunice, and brother Bert.
Leland had a brilliant time in baseball. He pitched more than one no-hitter. He was playing softball passed 60 with his three sons. Della overheard two men after a game saying “Boy, that old man can sure run!”
Memorial services will be held later this summer in Marion, South Dakota.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.