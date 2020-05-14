Leander M. “Lee” Pohlman, 74, of La Crosse, passed away Sunday May 3, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born October 17, 1945, in La Crosse to Versell and Clara (Schroeder) Pohlman. Lee attended schools in New Albin, Iowa and graduated from Key High School in Lansing, Iowa, in 1963. Lee is a veteran having served in the United States Navy. He was an active member of the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52 of La Crosse always volunteering for the Friday fish frys. He also was a proud member of the 40 and 8. On June 12, 1971, Lee married Linda Olson at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Eitzen, Minn., and they later divorced. In 1988, he married Bonnie Larson in La Crosse and she preceded him in death the following year, 1989. Lee was employed as an over-the-road truck driver and his handle was “Lion Man”. He loved to read, especially westerns and was often reading many books at the same time. He also loved fishing. Lee also enjoyed his time spent volunteering at the Kane Street Community Garden. Most of all, Lee loved his family and friends fiercely. He was caring and compassionate and would always sacrifice his needs for the needs of others.
Survivors include his daughter, Loretta (Mike) Ziegler of Rockland, Wis.; Beth Zibrowski and Buddy Strickland, both who were like second children to Lee; his former wife and her husband, Linda and Mike Wristen of La Crosse; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Leon.
A memorial service with military honors is being planned for a later date and will be announced in a future obituary notice. Burial will be in the Zion Ev. Lutheran Cemetery, Eitzen, Minn. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, La Crosse, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Lee’s friends and cousin, Todd, Jim, Tom, and Laughn for always being there for Lee.
