LaVonne (Vonnie) Kennealy, age 85, passed away on May 10, 2021. She was born in Eitzen, Minnesota and attended Caledonia High School in Caledonia, Minnesota, graduated from Macalester College with a Bachelor’s Degree, and earned a Master’s Degree from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She was a proud Educator and Administrator in Public Education in Wisconsin and served as an Administrator in the Retired Educators Association during her retirement in Sun Lakes, Arizona, for many years. During her 27 years of retirement, she was an avid golfer, and also took on part-time work with Wells Fargo as a supervisor in the “Silver Bullets” program. Vonnie took a great interest in the athletic careers of her children throughout their upbringing, balancing a career and being a Mom.
She is survived by her children, Terry, Lori Swanell (Jon), Dennis (Jodi) and Kevin and six grandchildren Erin Ludlow (Braden), Dylan, Taylor Duchow (Kale), Shaena, Isaac and Tori, and one great-grandchild, Zari, with another coming soon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jerry, and her parents, Frank and Mabel Haar.
A memorial service will be held at Bueler Mortuary in Chandler, Arizona, on Monday June 7th from 10 a.m. -12 p.m., followed by a private burial.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.