Latanja “Tonnie” Iona Novak, 34, of LaCrescent, MN, and formerly of Caledonia, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home, the Able Lancer House in LaCrescent, MN.
Tonnie was born August 19, 1985, in Bensenville, IL to Louis and Iona (Beneke) Novak. She was a graduate of Caledonia High School, and she worked at ABC Works. She loved music, drawing, card games, music, animals, spending time with her friends at ABLE, and more music! She was a ray of sunshine and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her mom, Iona Novak; siblings, Denise Duss, Caledonia; Karen Bultinck (Bruce), Wauconda, IL; nephews and nieces, Jonathan (Samantha) Kruse, Adam Kruse, Kelsey (Wes) Burroughs, Astrid Bjorge, Jessie (John) Kuschel, Brandon Bultinck, Trevor Bultinck; great nieces and nephews, Collyn Kruse, Kaleb Kruse, Mariah Burroughs, Aubrey Burroughs.
She was preceded in death by her father, Louis Novak; and grandparents, Bill and Hilda Beneke.
Tonnie will be cremated and there will be a private/closed ceremony for immediate family and close friends on Wednesday, June 3 at 10 a.m. For those unable to attend the service, a digital viewing on the church's Facebook page, United Methodist Church in Caledonia. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
