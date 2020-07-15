Larry David Goetzinger “Goat”, age 72, of Caledonia, died peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from complications from dementia at Caledonia Care and Rehab.
Larry was born February 15, 1948 to Omar and Mary (Noel) Goetzinger. He grew up in Freeburg, MN and later moved to Caledonia and worked various jobs through ABLE, Inc. One of his favorites was working for Joe Rud Trucking for many years. He was a proud member of the Lions Club in Caledonia. Larry loved to stay busy by attending many events in the area. He especially liked his annual fishing trips and going to the shows in Branson, MO through ABLE, Inc, and he had a love for classic cars.
Larry is survived by his siblings; Vicki Cavanaugh, Dean (Dana) Goetzinger, Donna Colsch, Curt (Susie) Goetzinger, Diane (Jack) Hauser, Pat (Mark) Lange, Scott Goetzinger, Deb (Harvey) Ekern, Rick Goetzinger, Cindy (Chad) Campbell, Julie (Jeff) Winjum; aunt Rita Noel; many nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers in law, Bob Cavanaugh, Calvin Colsch, Steve Rohrer; and uncle Gerald Noel. Due to Covid - 19, a private family service will be held Friday, July 10th. Burial will be at Evangelical Church of Peace, Freeburg, MN
The family would like to thank everyone for their acts of kindness in words or actions through the years. Also, thank you to Caledonia Care and Rehab for their compassionate care, and to ABLE, Inc., for all their services and care provided to Larry for many years. A special thank you to everyone who looked out for Larry and provided him a “cold one” at the local pubs. His smile will be missed by many. Memorials may be given to Caledonia Lions, in which he was a member for many years, or to ABLE, Inc. Condolences may be sent to Curt Goetzinger, 10300 Union Ridge Dr., Caledonia, MN 55921
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia assisted the family. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.