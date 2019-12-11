Kevin T. Kelleher, 70 of Houston, MN passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Kevin had the largest heart and never had too many people in his life to love. He was a fountain of great wisdom, incessant curiosity, wonderful perspective, and healthy skepticism. With an unparalleled way of making friends feel like family, he cherished and loved family above all things. A vibrant trouble maker in his youth, Kevin lived and learned from the book of Life. He was born on July 12, 1949 to Thomas and Mary (Corcoran) Kelleher. He was proud to serve the United States from 1967 to 1970 in the Army during the Vietnam War. As a combat veteran Kevin received a Bronze Star and 3 Air Medals of Valor. Kevin was a true patriot, worked hard for his community, and believed in leading by example. On October 28, 1979 Kevin married his life partner Janelle. In 1980 the couple moved to Janelle’s home town of Houston, MN and then purchased the now Raptor Ridge Farm of Storer Valley in 1984. Kevin touched many lives in his varied and interesting jobs which included, but are not limited to, respiratory therapist, recycling coordinator, county commissioner, carpenter, and economic development coordinator, though his most cherished jobs were being a partner to his wife, father to his children and shepherd to their farm. He would like to be remembered for enjoying life and laughter, being a good friend, father and husband, and trying in his own small way to make the world a better place.
Kevin’s motto was: “Life is good.” And his life was good.
Kevin will be missed by his wife, Janelle; three Children: Cole (Nicole) Kelleher of Longmont, CO, Emma (Brian Beck) Kelleher of Breckinridge, CO, and Sinh (Lori) Gibbon of Witchita, KS; three grandchildren: Saterra, Tai, and Hunter; seven siblings: Mary Carol Smith, Michael Kelleher, Candace Liddy, Kerry Kelleher, Thomas Kelleher, Kathy Reich, and Sheila Kelleher; and by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Kevin was also survived by his loving mother-in-law Joye Fitting who passed away Friday, November 29, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a visitation for Kevin from 4:00 to 8:00pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Houston, MN. A Celebration of his Life will take place later this coming spring.
Memorials are preferred to any Veteran’s program of your choice, National Public Radio (NPR), and the Commonweal Theatre Company of Lanesboro, MN.
