Kenny Allen Denstad

Kenny “Henry” Allen Denstad was born March 4th, 1966 to Lee and Evelyn (Schulze) Denstad. He was born in Caledonia, Minnesota and grew up in Sheldon, Minnesota. Even though he fought like the Viking he is, he sadly lost his battle to cancer on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 at Tweeten Care Center surrounded by his family.
Kenny married Mona Mathison on January 18th of 1992. They were blessed with two beautiful children. Kenny and Mona later divorced but Kenny was always welcomed into the Mathison family’s arms.
Kenny was a 1985 graduate from Caledonia High School. He kept in touch with his classmates over the years. Right after he graduated, he enlisted in the Army Reserves. He earned the rank of Sergeant E-5. He was then medically discharged after 17 years of service. While in the service Kenny did a lot of travel with his brother Randy by his side. Lots of stories have been told about Germany and Panama. Memories that will never be forgotten.
Kenny was well known for his love of the outdoors. Whether it be camping down at L&E, hunting with his son John, or gardening at his home in La Crescent. You could always stop down at Kenny’s for a cold one and good entertainment. He was an avid sports fan. Vikings, the Twins, and NASCAR. Always had some sort of sport on and always ready to defend his favorites.
One of the things Kenny loved the most was his family. He loved spending time camping, family events, or just a small get together to see everyone, you could count on Kenny being there. He loved making everyone laugh and keeping everyone on their toes.
Kenny is survived by his daughter Sarah (Brooke Studebaker) Denstad, John (Kylee Mathews) Denstad, special addition family members Eric & Julie, Alex and Fenix Arroyo. His brothers Jimmy, Tony (Nancy), Randy (Michele DesLauriers) and Toby (Chris) Denstad. His sisters Judy (Roger) VonMoos, Patty Nelson, Vicky (Roger Mahr) Kurk and sister-in-law Darlene Denstad. Many, many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. And lots of very good friends.
He was greeted at the Heavenly gates by his fur babies Miles, Cynda, Ollie, and Simon. He was also preceded in death by his mother, his father, his brother Larry, his brother-in-law Steve Kurk, niece Jessica Denstad, nephews Matthew Denstad and Aaron VonMoos.
The family would like to thank everyone for all of the support, love, thoughts, and prayers through this journey. A special thanks to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for giving us more time with dad. And to Tweeten in Spring Grove for helping dad in his last fight.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 6, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Rev. Steven E. Meyer will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 W. Main St., Caledonia, and from 10 a.m., until the time of service, Friday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests you honor Kenny by spending time enjoying the outdoors or spending time with your family.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com
