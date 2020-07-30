Keith A. Hollatz was born the son of Oscar A. and Elizabeth A. (Stacy) Hollatz on October 7, 1948 in Mason City, Iowa. His strong Christian faith began with his baptism at birth. Keith confirmed his faith at Immanuel Lutheran in St. Ansgar, Iowa. The summer before his 9th grade year Keith helped his dad build their new home in Byron, Minn. Following graduation from Byron High School, he attended Rochester Junior College and graduated from Mankato State with a degree in math education. He later completed a master’s degree in education. In 1970 Keith moved to Caledonia where he taught until retirement in 2005.
He was a dedicated teacher and served the education community in many capacities. Keith enjoyed the spirit of junior high students and spent his career patiently instructing his students both in the classroom and in a driver’s education car. Keith’s faith was the cornerstone of his life and he served the church in numerous ways.
On June 9, 1973 he was united in marriage with Carolyn Kreuscher. Together they raised four children: Craig, Phillip, Andrew and Rachel. Keith was preceded in death by his parents; newborn sister, Kathryn Marie; son, Craig. He is survived by wife, Carolyn, Phillip (Vicki) Hollatz, Andrew (Trina) Hollatz, and Rachel (Matt) Cassem. Grandchildren: Chanse Hollatz, Seth, Addison, Elleigh and Chloe Hollatz, Oscar and Arlo Hollatz, and Benson Cassem.
Keith passed away on Monday, July 20 at home with his family. He will be remembered as an honorable man and faithful husband and father. A private family service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church with interment at Evergreen Cemetery, both in Caledonia, Minn. Memorials are requested to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia or the Caledonia School District #299 Foundation.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
