Kathleen Diane (Heiller) Westberg died on Friday, June 25, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born to Mary Fern (Schnick) Heiller and Rona Peter Heiller on January 1, 1947 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Kathy grew up in Brownsville, Minnesota, and graduated from Caledonia High School. She earned a Bachelor’s degree from Winona State University, where she met Jim Westberg, her loving husband of 52 years. Kathy and Jim raised three children in Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, and Illinois. They retired and moved to Lacey, Washington, in 2017.
Kathy will be remembered as a woman of faith. She was intelligent and quick-witted and an avid reader. She enjoyed Scrabble, Jeopardy, the music of Meatloaf, and was the inventor of a frozen treat called Crunchy Stuff. Kathy’s proudest accomplishments were being a mother and a wife.
She is survived by her husband Jim and three children: Jenny Westberg (Chris Floyd) of Seattle, Alex Westberg (Laura) of Minneapolis, John Westberg (Heidi Wiese) of Nevis, Minnesota, sisters Sharon Stiegemeier Mary Ellen Douglas, Jeannie (Tom) Roster, brothers Glenn (Marilyn) Heiller and Danny (Lisa) Heiller; two grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Lynette Heiller, and brother David Heiller. A private memorial is planned. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National MS Society.
