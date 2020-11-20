Katherine L. Goetzinger, 70, of New Albin, Iowa, passed away peacefully in her home on November 8, 2020.
She was born March 19, 1950, to Melvin and Mildred (Henry) Darling and grew up in New Albin. She attended school at St. George in Lansing, Iowa. Kathy was united in marriage to Lyle L Goetzinger of Caledonia, Minn., on November 6, 1971, in New Albin. After marriage, Lyle and Kathy lived in Caledonia until 1974, when they moved to New Albin where she became a loving mother and grandmother. Survivors include her husband Lyle; two sons, Kyle (Bobbie) Goetzinger of New Albin; Steven (Amber) Goetzinger of Caledonia; six grandchildren, Neve, Alex, Carter, Zach, Deacon, and Berlin; brother, Jack (Pat) Darling of La Crosse Wis.; and sister, Rita (Larry) Lager of Palm Beach Fla. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Mildred; three brothers, Alvin “Bunk”, Gerald “Jug”, and Rick; and two sisters, Carrol and Mary.
A public visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the New Albin Community Center. In consideration of concerns regarding COVID-19, social distancing and wearing of masks is encouraged. Funeral services and burial will be private. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.