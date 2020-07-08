Karen M. Donahue, 74, of New Albin, IA, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 2nd, at 11:00 AM at the New Albin Community Center with Rev. Msgr. Cletus Hawes officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, rural New Albin. Friends may call from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wednesday at the New Albin Community Center, where there will be a 3:30 PM scripture service, and also one hour before the service on Thursday. Martin Funeral Home in Waukon, IA, is handling arrangements. In consideration of concerns regarding Covid-19, social distancing and wearing of masks will be observed during both the visitation and funeral service. Condolences can be sent to Larry Donahue at 128 3rd Street SE, New Albin, IA 52160.
Karen Marie Donahue was born February 6, 1946, in Spring Grove, MN, the daughter of Kenneth and Lyla (Solberg) Smith. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove and grew up in Waukon, IA, where she attended school after which she went to work at the Allamakee County Care Facility. On January 8, 1966, Karen married Lawrence James Donahue at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in New Albin, IA. Due to Larry’s job, the couple moved to Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN, and Hannibal, MO, before returning home to New Albin in 1972. Karen drove school bus for the Eastern Allamakee Community School District and for the New Albin summer rec program. She became a huge Kee High baseball fan and loved driving the team to their games and continued going to their events after she retired in 2008.
She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Karen loved spending time with family, especially her grandsons. Karen also took many girls’ weekends and trips with her siblings to places like Rochester, MN, for Christmas shopping, Graceland, Alaska, and Oklahoma; with Larry, Karen liked camping and pontooning. Since she was a great cook, she did some catering with her sister Linda and was known for her delicious potato salad and upside down cheesecake. Karen was a pretty competitive gal who “didn’t come to lose” and liked playing cards, going to casinos, and doing crossword and sudoko puzzles. She also enjoyed cross stitching, ceramics, reading Janet Evanovich novels, and watching her shows: I Love Lucy, Dancing with the Stars, and NCIS.
Karen is survived by her husband Larry of New Albin; her five children: Patty (John) Donahue, Shelly (Mike) Gallagher, and Colleen (Curtis) Donahue, all of New Albin, Erin (Mike) Donahue of Mindoro, WI, and Mary (Mike) Mitchell of of New Albin; two grandsons: Jared Donahue and Michael “Mikey” Mitchell; a sister Sue Freese of Waukon; four brothers: Dennis (Cindy) Smith of Monona, IA, and Randy (Pam) Smith, Fred (Geralyn) Smith, and Greg (Kristie) Smith, all of Waukon; a sister-in-law Theresa Smith of Decorah; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant twin brother and sister; two brothers: Ronald and Roderick Smith; two sisters: Linda Sires and Patty Gilman; nephew Brent Smith; brother-in-law Roger Freese; and sister-in-law Marguerite “Mimi” Donahue.
Casketbearers are Dennis, Randy, Fred, and Greg Smith, Jared Donahue, Mike Mitchell, Andrew Sires, and Troy Nierling.
Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
