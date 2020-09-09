Karen Gail Jostad, 71, passed away at home in Caledonia, Minn., on August 25. Karen, the oldest daughter of Glen and Carmel (Hanke) Jostad, grew up in Brownsville, Minn., graduated from Caledonia High School and received a BA in English and Theatre Arts from Winona State College. She worked at the finest women’s fashion stores in Minneapolis, often being recruited from one to another. She then became an award winning copywriter for Dayton Hudson Corporation. In the 80’s she was development division coordinator for American Leprosy Missions, during which she traveled to Brazil to review their programs, and interview patients and medical personnel. Karen retired from Minneapolis Star Tribune as a news assistant/staff writer.
From co-hosting a children’s cable TV program, to writing and reading bridal and style show commentaries, to creating advertising copy and development materials, to writing a regular volunteerism column as well as numerous articles, and to organizing poetry events, Karen’s gift of expression in written and spoken word was a powerful thread in the tapestry of her life. This gift, combined with a depth of sensitivity and heart, also enabled her to be an outstanding dramatic actress. She was always grateful for the encouragement and guidance of her high school English teacher, Mrs. Betty Schwartzhoff.
Equally prominent in Karen’s life was the ability to interface effectively with people of varied backgrounds and temperaments. Preeminently, she was a non-judgmental excellent listener, and had the ability to resolve difficult situations with diplomacy and no-nonsense fairness. She saw the good in people and encouraged them to be all they could be. She was a loyal friend and ‘cheerleader’ to many.
Karen’s quiet generosity touched many and she delighted in ‘making things happen’ if it were in her power to do so. An example was her behind the scenes work to orchestrate the meeting of a veteran with singer Patti Page, commemorating her visit to him in a military hospital years earlier.
Karen was a great lover of animals, especially the myriad pets she sheltered over the years. In later years they became her closest companions.
Over the years, Karen took great joy in hosting or attending a party ‘done right’ – in style and good taste. Her thoughtfulness honored many. She will be greatly missed.
Karen is survived by her sister Cherryl, her beloved cats, aunts Violet Hoglund, Ruby Philpot and Donna Luttchens, uncle and aunt Harley and Helen Hanke, and cousins.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother, father, aunts, uncles, and numerous great friends and cherished pets.
Visitation 3-6 PM September 18 at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Caledonia Chapel (mask required). A remembrance book will be available for guests to share memories of Karen. Graveside memorial service 1 PM September 19 at Zion Cemetery, Brownsville. Private Celebration of Life held later that day.
Memorials preferred to Touching Moments Animal Assisted Therapy, 8526 Union Ridge Drive, Hokah, MN 55941 or ISD 299 Foundation PO Box 65 Caledonia, MN 55921 or La Crescent Animal Rescue PO Box 112 La Crescent, MN 55947.
