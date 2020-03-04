Judith “Judy” Kaye (Meyer) Frank, 67, died at home on Friday, February 21, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Judy was born on June 16, 1952, to Raymond and Alice (Johnson) Meyer. She was one of 11 brothers and sisters.
Judy lived in Caledonia, MN and on April 15, 1972, married David E. Frank. They had 2 children, Chris and Kevin. Over the years, Judy worked as a home health aide and was employed by Rush Products, the Houston County Courthouse, and Quality Insurance Agency. She often held a second job, bartending at different places. The Houston American Legion was her last bartending job. Judy and David moved to Yucatan Valley. She eventually retired to care for her husband at home until his death in 2009. Judy enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, camping at Wildcat, boating, and having good times with all of the River Rats. Her hobbies included playing cards, drawing, woodburning, art, crafting, and reading. She helped to organize numerous benefits. Judy was a creative artist. Her children remember taking her wild earrings and making fishing lures out of them and they “worked real good”. She was feisty and stubborn and would speak her mind. If you gave her any guff, she would give it back ten-fold. Her purple-colored hair and her rainbow-colored shoes reflected her colorful personality. Judy and her sister, Jeannie, were inseparable and the way she and her siblings showed their love for each other was quite animated. Judy was strong willed and determined, right up until the end.
Judy is survived by her two sons, Chris Frank and Kevin (Missy) Frank, both of Caledonia, grandchildren, Madelyn and Cooper Frank, special friend, Jan Moen, and her dog, Bingo Joe. She is also survived by her brothers, Glenn “Butch” Meyer, of Caledonia, MN, Alan “Mouse” (Sandra) Meyer, of Caledonia, MN, Terry (Mary) Meyer, of Winona, MN, David (Chris) Walz, of St. Paul, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, David Frank; parents, Alice and Raymond Meyer; brothers, Leroy, Dale, and Gary Meyer; sisters, Jeannie Felten, Leona Latham, Betty Ladsten, and Bonnie Peterson; and brother-in-law Tommy Frank.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, starting at 1pm, at the Caledonia American Legion. Everyone is invited.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.