Joye L. Fitting, 92, of Houston, Minn. passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019.
With a bright smile and loving embrace, Joye was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her creativity and elegance inspired everyone she knew and loved. Joye was born on December 28, 1926 to John and Ida (Carlson) Egland and grew up on the now Raptor Ridge Farm of Storer Valley, Houston, Minn.. On May 24, 1950, Joye was united in marriage with Rolland Fitting. She was an active member of Money Creek United Methodist Church. Joye and Rolland farmed in Money Creek and ran the Money Creek Haven Campground together with Rolland’s brothers and their wives. As a 4H leader and member of the compassionate friends group she was always joyous as her name implies. She was humorous, a great story teller, and a beautiful spirit. She will be missed by her family who she cared so deeply for throughout her life.
Joye will be missed by two children: Melanie (Tom) Knutson and Janelle Kelleher both of Houston, Minn; five grandchildren: Matthew Fitting, Erin (Allen) Frauenkron, Cole (Nicole) Kelleher, Robert (Tory) Fitting, and Emma (Brian Beck) Kelleher; four great-grandchildren: Korey, Karlee, Izabelle, and Brody; sister-in-law, Stella Egland of Houston, Minn., and brother-in-law, Allen “Bud” (Janice) Fitting of Houston, Minn.
She was preceeded in death by her husband, Rolland; son, Randall; siblings: Edwin, Alma, Elmer, Gladys, Viola, Ruby, Joel, Ilene, Charles, Mayvis, and Marilyn; and recently by son-in-law, Kevin Kelleher.
A celebration of her life will be planned for this coming Spring.
Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Houston is assisting the family with arrangements
