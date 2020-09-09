Joyce Bolduan of Caledonia, Minn., passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born on July 15, 1935, to Albert and Frieda (Krzebietzke) Somermeyer of Jefferson Ridge, and the family later moved to Caledonia, Minn.
She graduated from Caledonia High School and La Crosse State Teachers College (UWL) and taught elementary school in Danville, Ill., and Brownsville, Minn. She married Burton Bolduan, the love of her life, on June 14, 1958. Together they farmed, raising dairy cattle. She was a proud and wonderful farm wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was an active member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church. Together Joyce and Burton enjoyed traveling, attending 4-H activities with the kids, and playing cards with the same card club for over five decades (and the Eitzen group as well). Joyce also enjoyed her work at the SEMCAC meal site in Caledonia. She visited Burton and other friends at the nursing home on a daily basis for almost five years.
She is survived by her son, Steve (Sheila); daughters, Kari, and Nancy (Mike); daughter in law, Cindy; grandchildren, Maribeth (Justin), Anne (Brad), Patrick (Jaralyn), Samantha, Navarae, Erin (Kyle), Hannah, and Heidi; and great grandchildren, Vivian, Henry, Gunner, Maverick, Amelia, Eloise, Logan, Lyric, Hadley, and Lylah; sisters-in-law, Arlys, Verna, and Marcile; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Burton; son, Michael; parents, Albert and Frieda Somermeyer; parents-in-law, Frank and Martha Bolduan; sisters, Hildor and Ruth; and brothers, Justin and Carl.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, September 7, 2020, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia, Minn. Visitation will be before the service from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St John’s Ev. Lutheran Church or School. The family wishes to extend gratitude and thankfulness to St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate and loving care for mom, dad, and Mike this year. We will always be grateful.
