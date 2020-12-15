Josephine Frances Gavin

Josephine Gavin, 87, of Caledonia, Minnesota, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 10, 2020. She was born April 12, 1933 to Joseph and Matilda Lorenz of Hokah, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Peters Catholic school in Hokah as the Valedictorian. She was swept off her feet by her husband to be Bill Gavin in his shiny 1932 Ford, and his dashing clothes. They were married for 61 years and had 6 children.
Josephine held many jobs over the years; store keeper, cook at St. Mary’s School, bus driver for Schmitz Bus Line, Semcac bus driver and Semcac food delivery, monument designer for Lewiston Monuments, book keeper for Calvary Cemetery just too mention a few. She always had time to help her husband who was a custodian at the local school. Out of all her occupations she enjoyed driving the bus the most. She even considering driving an 18-wheeler as she had her CDL; if her life only slowed down a bit.
Josephine had five boys and one girl. She learned early on that to be with family it was going to involve outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, or helping with car repairs in the garage. She was one of the first females to hunt with an all male deer hunting party in the late 1960s. Not only did she get up early and make the hunters breakfast, but at the end of the day she served the hunting party dinner. Following the hunting season, she prepared a wild game feast with pheasant, duck, venison and a variety of animals that shouldn’t have been cooked. She even won a local turkey calling contest in her spare time. She took all the grand-kids fishing as often as possible. Even if it was just for an hour there was always time. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzle master. She also loved to travel and visit family around the country from Seattle, Texas, Black Hills, Germany, Switzerland and Hawaii. Her love of flowers and gardening can still be seen with some of her flowerbeds to this day.
She is proceeded in death by her husband William (Bill) Gavin, parents Joe and Tilly Lorenz, Brothers, Charlie & Willie, and sisters Margarete Feldmeier, Helen Mullen and grandson Evan Gavin. Brother-in-law Maynard Welscher.
She is survived by her sister Mary Welscher, children Francis & Vikki Gavin Tomah, Wisconsin; Richard & Joan Gavin, La Crescent, Minnesota, Dale & Joy Gavin, Winona, Minnesota, Mike & Patty Gavin, Caledonia, Minnesota Charles & Pam Gavin Caledonia, Minnesota and Cathy Gavin-Krupa, Waukon, Iowa. Grandchildren Kelly, John, Garrett Gavin, Rick & Jennifer Gavin, Tony & Stephanie Gavin, Shawn & Tessa Gavin, Katrina Gavin (Cody South), Nick & Sarah Gavin, William, Dusty Gavin, Ryan & Katie Gavin, Megan & Josh Siok, Samantha & Jordan Henke, Angela Gavin, Heather Gavin, Sophia & Justin Krupa. Great grandchildren Michael, Samuel Gavin, Gabrielle (Ella) Gavin, Ella, Frederic Henke, Ava, Mia Josie & Halle Siok, Kendal Gavin, Timothy, Greg and Audrey Gavin, Bailey Gavin & Deacon South.
A special thank you to Claddagh Senior Living of Caledonia who provided a warm, comforting environment for her and always had a smile and a kind words to say about her, and to St. Croix Hospice staff for all the help.
Condolences may be sent to mccormickfuneralhome.net or mailed to Cathy Krupa 801 2nd Ave. NW Waukon, IA 52172. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred at the family’s choice. Service will be held Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Caledonia. Father Matt Wagner will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday morning before the service at the church.
