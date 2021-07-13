John “JD” Frederick Dahlberg passed away peacefully at his home on July 2, 2021 at the age of 69. He was born on January 4, 1952 to Joseph and Gladys (Pieper) Dahlberg in Caledonia, Minnesota. He married his high school sweetheart, Connie Rohrer, on October 30, 1971. They made their home on the Dahlberg family farm where John was a dairy farmer for many years. He was later employed as a foreman for Call Construction where he worked for 32 years before his retirement.
John was a dedicated husband, father, father-in-law, grandpa, great-grandpa, son, brother, brother-in-law, friend and co-worker. In his younger years he was a volunteer fire fighter and liked bowling and playing golf. He was an avid Warrior, Viking and Twins fan, and enjoyed visiting with the locals and playing cards with friends. John loved nothing more than watching his kids and grandkids play sports, and spending time with his family.
John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Connie; his five daughters, who he often spoke of with pride, Jodi (Dave) Konz, Cristie (Pat) Martin, Cari Schultz, Jena Betz (fiancé Chris Reno) and Carli Dahlberg (Craig Nelson); grandchildren Megan (Tanner) Benson, Payton, Garrett and Braylee Konz, Tyler Dahlberg, Tanner Martin, Isabelle, Ayden and Emmett Schultz, and Lydia and Blake Betz; great-grandchild Ryker Benson; siblings Lee (Ruth) Dahlberg, Eunice Dahlberg and Karen Solum; brother-in-law John Schroeder; mother-in-law Virginia Rohrer; brothers and sisters-in-law Lynn (Cary) Wohlers, Tom Rohrer, Tim (Janelle) Rohrer, Dona (Mike) Lampert, Julie (Jason) Mucha, Patti (Mike) Lange, Mary (Chris) Dvorak; and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
John was proceeded in death by his parents; sister Judy Schroeder; brother Joel Dahlberg; brother-in-law Richard Solum; nephew Terry Schroeder; father-in-law Donald Rohrer; brother-in-law James Rohrer; nephew Jordan Wohlers; as well as other special friends and co-workers.
JD had a heart of gold and will be remembered for his gentle, quiet nature. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Caledonia, MN. Visitation will be held at the church from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, and also one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be held at a later date. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
John’s family would like to thank the Caledonia Ambulance Service, the doctors and nurses at Mayo Hospital & Clinics, the staff at Recovery Health, and also Mayo Hospice Care. A special thank you to Jeff Fredrickson and Pastor Tom Schultz.
