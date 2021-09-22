With profound sadness, we announce the passing of both John and Lorelei Foss. Our loving and devoted parents and friends to all whose lives they touched.
Together in life and death, they both left us on September 11, 2021, at the age of 75. John grew up in Spring Grove, Minnesota, and attended St. Olaf College. Lorelei grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she attended the University of Minnesota. It was in college where both John and Lori met.
Married for 53 years, they are survived by their daughters Melissa (Efrem) Vojta, Jennifer (Jason) Hyrup, Allison (Todd) Zych. Eight beautiful granddaughters, Makenna, Rileigh, Jadyn, Addisyn, Emmersyn, Kaylee, Ashlee, and Milee. John’s sisters Carole O’Brien and Trish Ashman and many other cousins, nieces, and nephews. They were preceded by their parents Owen and Marguerite Foss, Addison and Anna Taylor, and son Erik Foss.
John loved to fish when he could and was an amazing cook and master bbq smoker. Lori enjoyed scrapbooking “pretty books” of their granddaughter’s memories and milestones and loved to bake. She would make large amounts of treats for the church along with family and friends.
