Joanne Rice, age 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Caledonia Rehab and Retirement Center. She was born October 23, 1940, in Caledonia, Minnesota to Charles and Mildred (Wiegrefe) Albee. On October 16,1965, she was united in marriage to Nickolas Rice.
Joanne will always be remembered by her daughters, Linae Rice and Corene (Craig) Dunbar; grandchildren, NaeAnn (Billy) Furkins, Rhoda Baxter, Michiah Baxter, Dannie (Samantha) Dunbar, Dineane (Melville) Schmitz, and Harley Dunbar; great-grandchildren, Holland, Nickolas and Serenity Furkins, Katerina Baxter, Jase, Jameson and Jacob Dunbar, and Kaydence and Rylan Schmitz; sisters, Kathy (Bob) Bubbers, Gail (Eric) Nelson, and Janet (Wayne) Beyer; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nickolas Rice and parents ,Charles and Mildred Albee.
A memorial service will be held at 10 AM, Monday, June 21, 2021, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Caledonia, Minnesota. Pastor Pam Steele will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be at 9 a.m. until time of service, Monday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Faith on Fire Fellowship in Caledonia. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com
