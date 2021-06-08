Joanne Bernice Schansberg, 73, of Caledonia, Minnesota, passed away Friday, May 28th, 2021, at Claddagh Senior Living in Caledonia.
Joanne was born on January 31st, 1948 to Archer and Elizabeth (Bailey) Scafe. She graduated from Sparta High School in 1966. She married Grant “Skip” Johnson and together they had two daughters, Michelle and Cheryl. The couple later divorced. Joanne married Irvin Schansberg on December 5th, 1978 and together they had three children, David, Amy and Daniel. They ran a successful dairy farm and raised their family. As the children grew and took on more responsibilities on the farm, she decided to return to her past career as a CNA, working for Caledonia Care and Rehab and later Bethany St. Joseph’s Care Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Her interests included caring for others, spending time with family & friends, reminiscing about the past, good times with her bowling buddies, coffee with good friends and her many pets over the years.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Irvin; five children, Michelle (Jim) Caya of Lynxville, Wisconsin; Cheryl Johnson of Caledonia, Dave (Kary) Schansberg of Houston, Minnesota, Amy (Mike) Sylling of Spring Grove, Minnesota, and Dan (Carrie) Schansberg of Caledonia; 14 grandchildren, Tyler Johnson, Dalton, Cheyenne and Wyatt Caya, Kaitlyn, Alaina and Megan Wunnecka, Olivia, Elijah and Isabella Schansberg, Cooper and Austin Sylling, and Henry and Marvin Schansberg; one great granddaughter, Ahri Johnson; brother, Mark (LuAnn) Scafe of Sparta, Wisconsin; two brothers-in-law, Ralph (Eileen) Schansberg of Harmony, Minnesota, and Paul (Carol) Schansberg of Caledonia; and many nieces and nephews.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Archer and Elizabeth Scafe; three brothers and one sister-in-law, Miles Scafe, Benjamin “Pat” and Doreen Scafe and Archer “Popeye” Scafe; and one brother-in-law, John Schansberg.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Claddagh Senior Living for their compassionate care of our Mom this past year.
The funeral service was held at 12 p.m, Saturday, June 5th, 2021, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Caledonia. Rev. Jon Wolff officiated. Visitation was from 10 a.m. till time of service. Burial took place at Evergreen Cemetery in Caledonia. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
