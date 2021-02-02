Jill “Maggie” Hauser Knight of Eitzen, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly at her home January 24, 2021.
She was born December 30, 1949, in Caledonia, Minnesota, to Howard and Janice (Schomers) Hauser. Jill was a 1968 graduate of Caledonia High School. On July 8, 1983, she married Lawrence “Larry” Knight. Jill was employed by Winnebago Software in Caledonia for years, along with many other occupations throughout her lifetime.
Jill had a “Heart of Gold”. She enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends. She was overjoyed and loved spending time watching her three grandchildren grow! Jill enjoyed spending time outdoors, gardening, and watching her birds. Jill will be missed so dearly by her family and all who had the opportunity to know her.
Survivors include her two daughters, Jenna and Janice; three grandchildren, Marshal, Lane, and Lyrra; long-time family friend, John Ligenza; two sisters, Judy (Bill) Koch and Jane (Dick) Esch; brother, Jack (Diane) Hauser; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and family friends.
Jill was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Janice; step-mother, Helen Hauser, husband, Lawrence Knight; and brother, Joseph Hauser.
A Celebration of Jill’s life will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the New Albin Community Center, New Albin, Iowa. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. when a prayer service will be officiated by Pastor Michael McCann. A time of fellowship will follow the prayer service. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com
