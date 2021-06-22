Jerry J. Klug, 74, of Rosemount, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2021. Born in Caledonia, Minnesota, Jerry attended school in Caledonia and St. Mary’s college in Winona, Minnesota. He was an engineer at Donaldson Co. in Bloomington, Minnesota and retired after 50 years of service. Known for his quick wit and an intelligence to admire, he brought so much laughter to our lives... he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by Susie, his loving wife of 54 years; children, Clarissa, Dan and Shelly; 4 grandchildren; siblings, Jane, Bonnie, Barbara and Bill.
He was preceded in death by parents Paul and Rita Klug.
A celebration of life will be held on July 11, from 2-5 p.m. at American Legion 1776, Apple Valley, Minnesota. Memorials preferred to family to purchase defibrillators for distribution. Henry W. Anderson Mortuary 14850 Garett Ave., Apple Valley MN 55124.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.