Jeff Pitts, age 55, of Freeburg, Minnesota, passed away peacefully from cancer, at his home on Monday, April 19, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born December 13, 1965, in Rolla, Missouri to John and Ariel (Colsch) Pitts. Jeff was always busy helping others and making things for others. He worked as a mechanic and logger. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughters, Amber, Autumn, and Abigail; parents, Ariel and Pete Gilbertson; 6 grandchildren; siblings, John, Debby, Dan, Nancy, Corina, Sherry, Clem, Shelley, and Debbie; his special friend, his dog, Buddy; nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Pitts.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Colsch Family Farm, Freeburg.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
