Jean A. Meiners, 54, of New Albin, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., at the New Albin Community Center. A private burial will be held at St. John’s UCC in rural New Albin. Jean Ann Meiners was born August 22, 1965, in La Crosse, Wis., to Ronald and Joyce (Staggemeier) Vonderohe. She graduated Waukon High School in 1983, and received an Associates Degree at Northeast Iowa Community College. On September 20, 1986, she married the love of her life, Steve Meiners. Jean worked 34 years as an accounting supervisor at Truss Specialist Inc., in La Crescent, Minn. Jean was a member of St. John’s UCC. She enjoyed spending time outdoors doing activities such as canoeing, camping, target shooting, and having campfires; though, she loved sitting on the front porch of her cabin with her husband the most. She also enjoyed chair night on Saturday’s at the High Chaparall and playing a good game of Euchre, with her favorite partner Jon Sommermeyer. Jean is survived by her husband Steve Meiners of 33 years; two daughters, Megan (fiancé Shane Birch) and Samantha; parents, Ronald and Joyce Vonderohe; six siblings, Joni (Rick) Voshart, Richard (Lynne) Vonderohe, Janet (Craig) Baeseman, Cheryl (Chad) Patterson, Gary (Michaela) Vonderohe, and Terry Vonderohe; father- and mother-in-law, Dale and Joann Meiners; brother-in-law, Keith (Char) Meiners; sister-in-law, Kathy (Randy) Van Ruler; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Nicole in 1994. We would like to thank the staff at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis., for the wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Jean A. Meiners
