Janene Kay Meisch passed away July 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by the love of her husband of 52 years. She was born on 08-10-1950 in Caledonia, Minnesota, to Leota Alma (Kannenberg) Rollins and Charles Rollins.
Janene graduated Caledonia High School 1968, and graduated WWTC in 1979 with a BA in Nursing. She married to Arnold Leo Meisch on November 2, 1968 in Caledonia, Minnesota, at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Janene worked as a nurse at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center from 1979-1999 in Oncology, and later OBG/YN where she specialized in Fertility. Janene was a board Certified Infertility Nurse Clinician and was co-contributor to several articles published in various medical journals including Fertility and Sterility. In 1999 Janene continued her nursing career in the Twin Cities. It was there that she became an active member in the Bundles of Love charity, where she organized craft sales and made crafts to raise money for newborns in need.
Janene loved her crafts, especially cross stitch, knitting, and quilting. She was a lover of the outdoors and spent as much time as possible at their three season camp site at Money Creek Haven. She loved to watch the Vikings play on Sundays (win or lose). She also spent several years camping and racing their Jeep with her husband and the Winona Four Wheelers. She was an above average bowler and was in a league for many years with her sister-in-law Lori.
She is survived by her Husband Arnold Leo Meisch, Daughters Kelly (Meisch) Larson (Darwin) and Abigail (Meisch) Avila, Grandson Damon Larson, Siblings Maureen (Ed Yarborough) Cassidy, Craig (Barbara) Rollins, Brent (Carrie) Rollins, and Kari (Timothy) Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leota and Charles Rollins, and infant sister Gayla.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday August 7th, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia, Minnesota. A visitation will begin at 10 a.m., funeral service at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at 12 p.m. Donations to Bundles of Love (bundlesoflove.org) or Immanuel Lutheran Church are appreciated. Full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.