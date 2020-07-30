James (Jim) Anthony Hammell, 87, of Caledonia passed away peacefully Monday, July 20, 2020, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center, Spring Grove, Minn. from complications of stage 4 lung cancer.
Jim was born November 7, 1932, at home on the Sand Cove rural New Albin, Iowa to George and Elizabeth (Wall) Hammell the youngest of nine children. He served in the US Army during the Korean Era 1954 to 1956 in the 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. He married Ila Mae Kubitz, on June 18th, 1957 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, New Albin, Iowa and celebrated 63 years of marriage on June 18th, 2020. They farmed in the Winnebago Valley for many years and then retired to Caledonia, Minn. in 2012. Jim enjoyed visiting with many relatives and friends and liked dancing to old time and country music and playing euchre. In addition, in 2017, he was given the opportunity to go on the Freedom Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Through the years Jim served on the Houston County Group Home board and the Jefferson Township board.
He is survived by his loving wife Ila; His son Kevin (Angela) Hammell of Rochester, Minn, and son Steven Hammell of La Crescent, Minn.; grandchildren Abbey Hammell of Burnsville, Minn. and Anna Hammell of Rochester, Minn. He is also survived by his sister Esther Walleser, Waukon, Iowa and brother Larry Hammell, Denver, Colo.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George and Earl; sisters, Anna Collins, Sister Georgia Hammell FSPA, Pauline Blaskowski and Alberta Troendle; sisters-in-law, Eleanor and Mary Hammell; brothers-in-law, Robert Collins, Lawrence Walleser, Ernest Blaskowski and Joe Troendle.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family held a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Caledonia. Burial with military rites will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, New Albin. A celebration of his life will be planned later.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is helping the family with the arrangements, online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
Memorials preferred to St Mary’s Church, ABLE Inc., or ABC Works.
