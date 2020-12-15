James “A. J.” Ananis, 70, of Waltham, Mass., passed away December 11, 2020 at
Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse, Wisconsin.
James was born January 3, 1950 in Cambridge, Mass., to Sigmund and Mary Ellen (Foley) Ananis. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Cambridge in 1967.
Jim served in the U.S. Airforce from 1968-1971 and he was stationed in Thailand. On June 4, 1977, he married Evelyn Koenig in Cambridge.
“A. J.” worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over 40 years in Watertown, Mass. He and Evelyn moved to Holmen, Wisconsin, a year ago.
“A.J.” was an avid sports fan, and he especially liked the New England Patriots.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; 4 cousins, Pat Amenkowicz, Phil Gallagher, Linda Gallagher, and Diane Casey; brothers and sisters in law, Tom (Gayle) Koenig, Susan (Roger) Burg, and Nancy Steele; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 17, at McCormick Funeral Home, 205 E. Main St., Caledonia, MN. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net. If you would like to make a donation in Jim’s memory please consider making a contribution to your local food pantry.
